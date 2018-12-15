Obinna Brings Fun, Excitement to Events with Photo Booths

The name Obinna Nwokike may not sound popular but one thing that is sure is that this creative photographer is all out to bring a new experience of fun and excitement to the event industry in Nigeria with his brand of open-air photo booths.

Obinna’s foray into event photography evolved from the United States a few years ago. He had worked in several Fortune 500 companies before following his passion to do photography. With a comeback to his fatherland, Nigeria, he believes there’s nothing like home. He is currently the brain behind Allure photo booths.

According to Obinna, who prefers to be called Director of Fun, taking pictures is one of the best ways to capture a moment. Regardless of the occasion, Nigerians and Lagosians in particular love to take pictures to remember a fun-filled day. This is especially the case if there’s a photo booth at the event.

“Photo booths provide events with an experience that is unlike taking pictures with a smartphone or with a regular photographer. They provide events with an experience. With a photo booth and themed props at any event, you can engage your guests, whether it’s a wedding, birthday, company parties, product launch, etc and allow them to keep reliving the event over and over.”

On the uniqueness of a photo booth, the Allure boss said unrivalled branded picture quality, photo sharing and unlimited pictures hosted for life in the cloud is what event hosts and their guests stand to enjoy. He explained that there are even some fun props that can be used to really make the photo booth experience come alive.