Ekere Promises to Domesticate FG Social Intervention

Charles Ajunwa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obong Nsima Ekere, has promised to copy and domesticate in the state all federal government social intervention programmes, if elected governor next year.

He made the promise during the flag off of the vocational skills training and empowerment programme for women and youths organised by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in collaboration with the Future Assured Programme, the pet project of the Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and the office of the representative of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at his campaign grounds in Uyo on Friday.

Ekere, who decried the lack-luster attitude to the social intervention programmes by the present state government led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lamented that the state government had failed to tackle the twin problems of poverty and unemployment ravaging the state and to maintain the state assets it inherited from the past government in 2015.

“That is why the people of Akwa Ibom State are unanimous that there must be change,” Ekere said.

He commended Mrs. Buhari, who was present at the occasion, on the achievements of her pet project, pointing out that “you have shown by your project that you care for the people of Nigeria.”

Ekere, who is the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), also lauded Akpabio, the immediate past state governor, for facilitating the NDE empowerment programme.

He reiterated his promise to allow local governments fully access their allocations from the Federation Account, emphasising that “you do not need to change the constitution before you stop stealing local government funds.”

Also speaking, Akpabio said he was supporting Buhari because of the President’s integrity, love for the masses, fight against corruption and insecurity, improvement in the power supply and a clear interest for Akwa Ibom State in terms of unprecedented appointments and projects.

He assured Akwa Ibom people that “the joy you experienced between 2007 and 2015 will come again in 2019 with Obong Nsima Ekere as the next governor of Akwa Ibom State.”