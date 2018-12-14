Times Multimedia Partners CNN on Premium News

Times Multimedia, a media, digital publishing and technology company, has announced the establishment of an exclusive partnership with CNN, the world’s news leader, in a one-of-a-kind partnership to create a premium news and entertainment platform – Folio.ng.

According to a statement by Times Multimedia, this exclusive affiliation will bring global expertise in content creation and digital publishing to Nigeria with

localised context, working with an experienced on-ground team and a network of the country’s top business and creative talents.

The platform, expected to be launched by early 2019, will reach the residents of Nigeria, as well as millions of Nigerians in the diaspora.

Cataloguing and showcasing the best of Nigeria and its people, the core team will be headquartered in Lagos and supported by auxiliary news teams and content partners from all over Nigeria.

“The partnership with CNN, established by CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), will enable

Folio to access and use CNN reporting and journalism from across the world. CNN will also provide a full suite of consultancy, training and expertise services in areas from content production and distribution to journalistic standards and practices as Folio prepares to launch,” the statement said.

“By launching this CNN affiliated digital publishing platform in Nigeria, we plan to raise the bar for premium news production, quality editorial, immersive video content – thus helping change the narrative of Nigeria in the global context and offer engaging, credible, and in-depth news and entertainment, current affairs, education, and other Africa-focused content verticals. In developing this exciting new venture, we are partnering with content creators, technology companies, creative professionals and media experts with great experience and backgrounds

leading both local and global companies. Suffice to say, we believe this movement will inspire a new generation of editors, content creators and brands to leverage our current cultural equity on the world stage,” Managing Director, Times Multimedia, Zubby Emodi, said.

“An important part of CNN’s mission and strategy is to empower innovative news organisations around the world with the tools and capabilities to launch exciting new services”, Senior Director, Content Sales and Partnerships, EMEA, CNNIC, Roland Nikolaou, said.

“Folio epitomises the spirit and ambition that we look for, and we are excited to exclusively partner with Times

Multimedia in its plan to bring a fresh source of news to Nigeria, its diaspora and the wider continent,” Nikolaou added.