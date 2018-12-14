Ondo Appoints 18 LG Caretaker Committee Chairmen

James Sowole in Akure

Sequel to the inability of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) to conduct the local government election scheduled for December 1, 2018, the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Interim Management Committee Chairmen for the 18 local government areas of the state.

The action of the governor was disclosed in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye.

Ajiboye said the governor’s approval followed the ratification of the list by the state House of Assembly yesterday.

The new appointees are Rafiu Eniayewu for the Akoko North East Local Government Area; Yomi Babatunde (Akoko South East); Ayodele Akande Akoko North West); Augustine Oloruntogbe Olatunji (Akoko South West); Adebayo Benjamin (Owo) and Agboola Ajike (Ose).

Also appointed are Gbenga Michael (Akure South); Gabriel Ogbesetore (Akure North); Alex Oladimeji (Ifedore); Biyi Ayanuola (Idanre); Akinkuote Olawale (Ondo East) and Ebenezer Akinsulire (Ondo West).

Others appointed are Ikumawoyi Babatunde (Odigbo); Akinsuroju Michael (Ileoluji/Okeigbo); Ojo Omolewa (Ese Odo); Otito Atikase (Ilaje); Morenikeji Alaska (Okitipipa) and Gbadebo Odinmayo (Irele).

The governor had few months ago dissolved the former caretaker chairmen in preparation for the aborted December 1 local government election which was postponed indefinitely.

The process for the local government election witnessed many controversies, including factions’ crisis among political parties’ leaders particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC).