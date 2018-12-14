Nosak Supports Drive for Domestic Production

The Nosak Group, makers of Nosak Famili Vegetable Oil and Nosak Famili Pure Palm Oil, has expressed its commitments in promoting homemade food products at the on-going maiden edition of Edo Food and Agric Trade Fair.

In a paper on the topic: “Growing Edo State Economy and Agric Value Chain Using the Bottom-Up Model of Development,” the Chief Operating Officer, Nosak Group, Thomas Oloriegbe, called for the closure of the infrastructural gap such as access roads, electricity, water supply, amongst others.

Oloriegbe added that, “Farmers should be educated on the ways they can grow their businesses by embracing the financial opportunities through the various Agric intervention funds provided by the Central Bank of Nigerian (CBN) and the Bank of Industry (BOI) as well as organised Cooperative Societies.”

Accessing these funds would further improve the value chain and encourage more participation of the local farmers into agricultural practice in large scale, he explained.

Using the Nosak Group Example, he said through Saturn Farms Limited; a plantation of 1,053 hectares with three tons milling capacity of palm oil and Nosak Farm Produce Limited; a refining/processing plant with 200 tons refining capacity, the Group was improving the value chain by putting to use the bottom-up model to enhance productivity and inclusiveness in agricultural practice.

He added: “Nosak Group has also negotiated with three communities for land leases and crop compensation at mutually agreed terms. They are: Obagie Community – 10,000 hectares, Igieduma Community – 7,000 hectares and Evbueghae in Orhionmwon local government – 5,000 hectares.

“This is further evidence that Nosak Group will continue to invest in the Agric sector for the benefit of the Nigerian people.”

The fair is to showcase foods produced in the Edo State and also sell same to Edo people at lower prices to enable them shop effectively for the yuletide season. It is also a convergence for famers and agro allied industries to meet and exchange ideas on the best practices to grow the agricultural sector of the state.

In his remarks, Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, said Nigeria spends over N20 Billion on food importation annually on products that can be grown locally in Nigeria.

“Our emphasis in Edo State is to talk less and look for honest and direct means to empower the people and make them rich,” he added.