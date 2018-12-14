Nigerians Enjoined to Give Back to their Alma Mater

Sule Ibrahim

Nigerians have been enjoined to imbibe the culture of giving back to their alma mater, to ensure the development of the country.

The advice was given in Lagos recently by the out-gone Pioneer President of Lydia Schools Old Students Association (LOSA), Prince Ochuko Ejihwomu.

He noted that the schools that we all attended have direct impact on what we turn out to become.

Continuing, Ejihwomu who is the General Manager of Zabadne & Co. Ltd., declared: “I want to enjoin all of us that are the products of Lydia Group of Schools, Benin City and other Nigerians to continue to look after your school’s development and progress, as these schools were foundation of your intellectual progress in your careers.”

Ochuko who is the son of the Late Ovie Luke Erede Ejohwomu, the paramount ruler of Abraka kingdom, said the three years that he served as the president of LOSA were filled with very low and high moments.

He said: “The most challenging times were those moments when I felt alone in the quest to lay a solid foundation. At that point I can only rely on dynamic executive members of our association and a few devoted members to give their support”.

He added that another challenge was the feeling that most members do not want to understand what LOSA was all about and what everyone can benefit from a well-developed association.

He added, “just imagine if 50 per cent of all of us that went to Lydia Group of Schools come on board, we will indeed be greater together. Hence we have always used the Swahili word ‘Ambatana’ which means ‘Unity’.

“When we are together, we can eradicate poverty and provide assistance to our members in need and also contribute to the development of our alma mater”.

The Abraka prince explained that he wished members would give the incoming executives the required support and be more committed and responsive.

He also called on the incoming executives to kindly build on the foundation laid by his team.

Speaking on the side-line of the programme, Ochuko said that his team was able to established three zonal chapters in Lagos, Benin and Abuja, procured and installed magical boards to aid the alma mater in the delivery of quality education to students, award of scholarships to indigent students.

He also listed the active participation in various activities of the alma mater, the launching of welfare package of members, and lots more as some of the achievements of his team.