Kogi SDP Senatorial Candidate Seeks Arrest of APC Candidate, LG Bosses

A Social Democratic Party (SDP) Senatorial candidate for Kogi Central District, Barrister Natasha Akpoti, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to invite the administrators of Okehi and Adavi Local Government Areas of Kogi State, Hon Abdulraheem Ozovehe Ohiare and Hon Joseph Omuya Salami, for questioning over alleged threat to her life, destruction of campaign posters and billboards.

She accused the duo of allegedly instigating series of activities leading to violence, civil unrest, vandalism and threat to life in Kogi State.

In a petition to the inspector General of Police, dated, 3rd December, and made available to the press, Akpoti urged the police chief to arrest and prosecute some alleged political thugs identified to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State chapter.

Akpoti named some persons in the petition to the Police boss, who she alleged were involved in the said destruction of her election materials and beating of her supporters in the state.

In the petition titled “The destruction of Our Candidate’s campaign posters, banners, billboards, intimidation of our members and destruction of our gatherings”, Akpoti gave details of how APC candidate and supporters destroyed her billboards and posters.

She also accused the APC senatorial candidate, Alhaji Yakubu Oseni, and others of removing and destroying her campaign materials and chasing her supporters away from the venue of their meetings.

She alleged in the petition that “On Sunday, December 9, 2018, some hoodlums closely associated with the Adavi Local Government Administrator, Hon Joseph Salami, stormed the venue of our ward meeting at Alhaji Badams Compound, Inorere in Adavi Local Government Area with arms and ammunition.

“They chased our members with their weapons, stoned some of the women, set ablaze the plastic chairs they were seated on and destroyed some properties belonging to our coordinator and host, Mr Badams Abdulrahaman. This happened in the presence of four policemen after we have written officially to the Divisional Police Officer to notify him of the meeting in our letter dated December 7, 2018 which was acknowledged and the same notification was conveyed to the Area Commander in charge of Adavi Local Government” she said.

Akpoti also accused some others whom she also named in the petition to the Inspector General of allegedly threatening her life.

“On the 22nd of September 2018, our candidate, Natasha Akpoti, averted attack as APC thugs invaded Ihima Youth Summit organised by the youths of Ihima Community when hoodlums allegedly under the sponsorship of Kogi State Government aided by the Okehi Local Government Administrator invaded the Ihima Youth Summit. They destroyed some of the items prepared for the events while the organisers were putting plans together to set the venue before the arrival of their guests among which was the Ajaokuta Steel Company Advocate, Barrister Natasha Akpoti”

The Kogi Central SDP senatorial flag bearer recounted that “on October 22 in Okehi, a reported case was instituted by our party to the DPO and the Zonal Area Commander in charge of Kogi Central Senatorial District where our supporters {Enimire Ojo, Bello Mohammed Sadig and his wife Hajarat Adams) were beaten, maimed while Abdulazeez Abdulkareem, Abubakar Salami and Adamu Yusuf were arrested by Okehi Division Police Officers allegedly on the order of Okehi Local Government Administrator, Hon Abdulraheem Ozovehe Ohiare.

“On subsequent days after the incident, we had some of our supporters which include Haruna Bashiru, Onimisi Ahaad, Habib Adinoyi Umar, Haruna Babana being threatened by thugs who are associated to the Okehi Local Government Administrator,” she said, adding that some others on 30th of October also

She alos demanded that the ruling party in the state should write undertaking on peaceful campaign and elections.

“That henceforth, the APC agents and other political parties should be refrained from tampering with SDP/Natasha campaign materials and rallies or any other constitutional gatherings of our members and supporters.”

The senatorial hopeful urged security agents to hold Kogi State Government and Alhaji Yakubu Oseni responsible for whatever happens to her and SDP faithful in the state.

She also urged the Inspector General to investigate the actions of these APC chieftains and bring them to book.