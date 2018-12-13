We Have Not Joined PDP, Say Akwa Ibom APC Stakeholders

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State have described claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State as ‘fraudulent’, insisting that they remain committed members of the APC.

Addressing journalists in Eket on the heels of the PDP’s purported reception of APC members at the Ibom Hall Grounds in Uyo, the APC members comprising of former chapter chairmen, former chapter secretaries, other former state and chapter officers, former aspirants, and ward executive officers, refuted the defection claim.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders from the 31 Local Government Areas of the state, former Senatorial aspirant in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Mr. Uduakobong Akpoho, said the Ibom Hall event was a charade packaged to mislead the public.

“We convened this press briefing to refute claims of the charade carried out at Ibom Hall by the PDP claiming that our members have joined them. We are foundation members of the APC. Our party is intact.

“None of the people they listed defected. None of the people you’ve seen here today defected. I want the world to know that the purported defection is a figment of their own imagination. What you saw today on TV was advanced political fraud, it is a scam”, he noted.

Akpoho reiterated the stakeholders’ support for all candidates of the APC in the general elections and warned the PDP against deceiving the general public.

Also speaking, APC Youth Leader, Eket Senatorial District, Hon. Comrade Idara Udoh, said the crowd at Ibom Hall was hired by the PDP, and challenged the party to present evidence to counter his allegation.

Former chapter chairmen including Elder Mfon Atting (Oron), Mr. Solomon Udoudo (Ikot Abasi), and Mr. Israel Sunday Asuquo (Etim Ekpo), frowned at the PDP for listing theory names as decampees and disclosed that they may seek redress in court.

Former chapter chairmen and secretaries who distanced themselves from the purported defection include: Hon. Nse Uwa Ekpenyong (Obot Akara), Israel Sunday Asuquo (Etim Ekpo), Mfon Atting (Oron), Monday Jackson (Essien Udim), Solomon Udoudo (Ikot Ekpene), Prince Ntese Osung Ikara (Urueoffong Oruko), Inemesit Eshiet (Ika), Usen Effiong Ukpe (Oruk Anam, former secretary), and Emem Ufot (Ikot Abasi).

Others are: Ezekiel Akpanam (Ibeno), Comrade Ekebo Thomas (Onna), Pastor Nathaniel Esentia (Esit Eket), Evang. Mercy Atting (Mbo), Sunday Willie Jacob (Nsit Ibom), Michael Okon (Okobo), Idongesit Okon Akpan (Ikot Ekpene), Etim Edet Raymond (Udung Uko), and Pastor Cliff Asuquo (Eket).