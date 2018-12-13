Nigerians Must Embrace Technology to Leapfrog Economy, Says Minister

Emma Okonji

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah has called on Nigerians to embrace technology in order to leapfrog the Nigerian economy.

The minister, who made the call at the annual dinner and awards party organised by Technology Distribution, an arm of Zinox Group, which held recently in Lagos, said even though Nigeria was going through hard times as a result of uncertainty in the polity, those in the technology circle have a great responsibility to cushion the effects of these uncertainties, because technology would remain the driving force that would sustain economies.

“Nigerians must therefore adopt modern technology solutions and become innovative in order to change the Nigerian narrative,” Enelamah said, adding that government looks forward to technology developers to come up with solutions that would address the collective and specific challenges of Nigeria and Nigerians in the 21st Century where technology is the key driver of economic activities.

He commended the Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh for his entrepreneurial spirit and innovativeness in bringing the gains of technology to Nigerians.

According to him, such efforts by Zinox Group, has brought about excellence, which he said remained key in any business endeavour. He challenged entrepreneurs to do more in order to move the country forward.

Ghanaian Minister of State in Charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, who represented the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo at the award night, said he was excited to come to Nigeria to witness the celebration of technology by Technology Distribution (TD).

According to him, “TD Ghana is driving the frontiers of technology in Ghana and I salute Zinox Group for extending TD to Ghana.” Akufor-Addo commended TD for celebrating its customers and its staff, within and outside Nigeria for their doggedness in driving technology across West Africa.

In her speech at the event, Chief Executive Officer, TD Nigeria, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, expressed appreciation to the partners, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders whose patronage, support and loyalty were indispensable to the company’s sterling performance in 2018.

“We remain ever grateful and recognise indeed that it is you we are here to celebrate. Your presence here symbolises a cherished relationship either directly with TD, our principals and associates. We made a promise to you to remain the key driver of trade revolution across Africa. At the start of this year, we made a promise to serve you. This promise, we are constantly reviewing annually and often times more frequently just to allow for measurability and accountability.

“In 2019, I urge you to look forward to a year of nimbleness and more agility in every area of the business life-cycle. The world is going cloud and you can be rest assured that, TD is not left out. We have made significant investments in ERP solutions platform to ensure that the overwhelming majority of our processes are cloud-based and ensure that the business is driven largely by technology,” she stated.