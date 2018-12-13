It’s Mandatory for Nigeria to Assist ECOWAS, Says Buhari

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday declared that “With my double caps of being President of Nigeria, and Chairman of ECOWAS, it is mandatory for Nigeria to assist the sub-regional body.”

Buhari made the assertion when he hosted a team led by Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Honourable Moustapha Cisse Lo, at State House, Abuja.

President Buhari was responding to requests by the Speaker, which included accommodation, payment of allowances, and sundry welfare issues.

The president stated further that: “We will respond to the issues expeditiously. It is our duty to look after you. We will attend to the issues you have articulated.”

Speaker Cisse Lo thanked Nigeria for allocating land in Abuja to ECOWAS Parliament for its permanent secretariat, noting that Nigeria under President Buhari has led the sub-regional body admirably.

He also applauded the current administration’s commitment to security and anti-corruption, adding: “It has given us hope in the region.”

The Speaker also congratulated President Buhari on the confidence reposed in him by other leaders of West African countries, “which made them choose you as Chairman of ECOWAS.”