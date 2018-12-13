House Members Canvass Returning Nigeria to Parliamentary Govt

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Some lawmakers in the House of Representatives are canvassing returning Nigeria to the parliamentary system of government.

The legislators Thursday presented a bill for a constitutional amendment and it has passed the first reading.

Seventy-one bi-partisan members of the lower chamber, who addressed journalists in the House of Representatives press centre, said the presidential system of government is costly and not giving Nigerians the best.

According to the lawmakers, the proposal will bring about fusion of government and foster harmony between the executive and the legislature.

“This is a way forward and it is going to solve a lot of problems in this country,” the argued.