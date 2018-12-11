Julius Berger Honours 578 Long-serving Personnel

Julius Berger Plc has rewarded hundreds of its long-serving members of staff all across its operations in the country, according to a statement by the company.

At a colourful celebration of its workforce in Abuja last Saturday, the full complement of the executive management of the company was on hand to honour its hardworking, faithful, loyal, competent, and capable personnel from across all of the firm’s operational regions.

Speaking during the occasion, the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr. Lars Richter, expressed appreciation to all the honourees “for reaching milestones in their dedicated service spanning up to 40 years”. This productive feat, Dr Richter said, “is tremendous and truly inspiring”, adding that the occasion was a stock-taking opportunity for the company’s achievements as a whole, especially as it wraps up a very busy work year.

He expressed confidence that Julius Berger’s successful pioneering of the innovative methodology has the potential to revolutionize road rehabilitation projects across Nigeria, and that Julius Berger will continue to lead the charge in achieving this.

Speaking also in the same vein at the event, the company’s Executive Director, Administration, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi stated that “Julius Berger is what it is today as a result of a dedicated and reliable workforce”.

He declared that “because the company’s workforce is the greatest asset of the company”, staff welfare and motivation is paramount in everything Julius Berger does.

In total, 102 members of staff got 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years awards for consistent service to the company, and 476 other workers of the Julius Berger corporate family received honours for 10 and 15 years of continuous service to Julius Berger at the event.