Ezekwesili Urges Buhari to Sign Electoral Bill

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the amended Electoral Act.

She said that the refusal would lead to a regression in the progress so far made in Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1999.

At a World Press Conference in Abuja yesterday, the presidential candidate wondered why President Buhari wanted to destabilise the country with the 2019 elections.

Ezekwesili said, “The 2019 elections are looked upon as the moment Nigeria must entrench electoral integrity and level playing field for all contestants. Regrettably, President Muhammadu Buhari has by his self-serving opposition to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018 shown that he wishes to subvert the will of the Nigerian people for the conduct of a credible election in 2019.

“Simply put, President Buhari has decided to singlehandedly imperil the 2019 elections by choosing to regress the progress so far made in Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1999.

“As a candidate in the 2019 election for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I demand that President Buhari immediately reconsiders his latest fourth rejection of the electoral bill. The President is dangerously setting the country and people up for political destabilisation in

2019.”

Describing the president’s action as undemocratic and unpopular, she made known her intention to mobilise Nigerians against the president’s action if this course is maintained.