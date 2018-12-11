2018 SERAS Award: iSON Emerges Best Company for Work Place Practices

iSON Xperiences, formerly iSON BPO, one of the leading Business Process Outsourcing firm, with a strong focus in sub-saharan Africa with presence in 14 countries was has been awarded ‘Best Work Place Practice” under the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAs) 2018.iSONXperiences competed and defeated 55 companies in Africa to clinch the award.The prestigious award ceremony was held at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos on Saturday December 1st, 2018.

The award was in recognition of iSON Xperiences’ outstanding and innovative approaches inemployee engagement and alignment such that they feel passionate about their jobs, are committed to the organization, and put discretionary effort into their work while ensuring that all its employees enjoy peace and prosperity through its strong management commitment and a participative approach to workplace safety and health; and by way driving sustainable development across the communities beyond the reach of its operation.

Commenting on the award, Founder & Chairman of iSON Group, Ramesh Awtaney said, “We are deeply honoured to receive this award. This year was highly competitive as we had to battle 55 other great companies across Africa to win the award.To be recognised by the SERAs is a fulfilling achievement for us. This award is about defining our role towards humanity while at the same time creating value for our employees, customers, shareholders, communities and the society at large. We are not resting on our oars as adding value to our stakeholders and the lives of Nigerians, especially in communities where we operate remains a focal point in iSON Xperiences’ CSR activities”.

At iSON Xperiences, we stay committed to ensuring that we place priority on not just being a profitable enterprise but also one that is genuinely concerned about the planet and its people and this award is a proof to how well we have come. This win is one that accentuates our passionate pursuit of our long-term vision of inclusive growth of all our stakeholders, especially our employees who have been committed to providing only the highest standard of services in line with international best practice to our customers”, Ramesh added.

The SERAs – CSR Awards is an annual project which aims to promote as well as raise awareness about the roles organizations play with emphasis on their responsibility towards stakeholders and the social development of Africa. This edition was themed ‘Poverty Eradication Through Sustainability: Turning Challenges into Opportunities’ and focussed on uncovering those organisations whom through their CSR and sustainability activities have committed themselves to reduction of poverty and helping the continent to meet up with its aspirations in all areas of sustainable development goals.

This award follows successive recognitions of iSON Xperiences for its sustainability initiatives including, the “Best Company in Poverty Eradication” and “Best New Entrant in Corporate Social Responsibility” awards in 2017. The company was also shortlisted in the categories of; ‘Best Company in Promotion of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment’ as well as ‘The SERAs Innovation Prize’, and ‘Best Corporate Communications Team’ at the SERA Awards this year.