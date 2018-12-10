Saraki: PDP Has All it Takes to Win 2019 Elections

• Says party will contest against INEC

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Ugo Aliogo in Lagos



The Director General of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, disclosed that the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and at the national level have what it takes to win the 2019 general election.

Saraki, however, raised the alarm that the main opposition political party would face stiff battles from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies in the elections, stating that despite the perceived obstacles, PDP is confident of victory.

Saraki, who is the national leader of the PDP, said the party would not only sweep the elections in Kwara State but will win the presidential election by the grace of God.

He asked his supporters not to be afraid of the federal might in the forthcoming general electionS, pointing out that he had confronted such situations in two previous elections and floored the incumbents.

Saraki disclosed these yesterday at the inauguration of a 42-man Campaign Council for the state chapter of PDP held at ABS constituency office in Ilorin.

The Senate president said while the 2019 elections, like any other election has its challenges, experience has shown that with the right tactics and strategies, the PDP will win the state again.

According to him, “Don’t be afraid; don’t create fears in your heart, as I have heard all the talks of the opposition about using the federal might. But we have seen it all.

“We saw it in 2003; we saw it in 2015 or don’t you know that they used federal might in 2015? In 2015, with federal might, we defeated them. It was you that God used then, and in 2019, with those who have come to join us, we will defeat them again.”

He, however, asked members of the Campaign Council to demonstrate utmost faithfulness in the discharge of their duties to achieve the desired results.

Saraki recalled that the Mandate Office has been the platform for every electoral victory of the party since 2003 expressing confidence that God is with his political structure to win the next poll again.

“Every election has its challenges. But, we have what it takes to tackle it, and once you are committed, victory is ours,” he said, as he tasked the party on the need to implement a rigorous campaign to ensure everyone is reached.

In another development, Saraki has alleged that PDP would face stiff battles from INEC and the security agencies in the election, stating that despite the perceived obstacles, the party is confident of victory.

Saraki, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at the 2018 Atiku Traders Cup unveiling ceremony organised by Unit2Unit Initiative, noted that one of the biggest challenges in the country is the ability of the electorate to protect their votes.

He said: “The pledge you wrote is so personalised. The part that is so personalised in the pledge in protecting your vote.

“We acknowledge the importance of traders in the economy, and the impact you have played in contributing to the economy. The message we have for traders is that they should go and cast their vote on election day. Don’t stay in your house and give excuses why you could not vote. We are imploring you to come out in en mass to vote and protect your vote. The biggest challenge we have in this country is the ability to protect our vote. It is obvious we know that we are going to win, but the next challenge we have is protecting our votes.”

Saraki, who was represented at the event by the Onuoha Nnaji, noted that from their campaign analysis, they have discovered that they are contesting against three entities-the candidate, INEC and security agencies.

“So, we should acknowledge that it is not just a fight, there are other forces behind. INEC is a force, and the security agencies are also a force.”

The Senate president further noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has displayed how the security agencies and INEC can be a force with the Osun and Ekiti States elections.