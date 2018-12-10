Bayelsa Lauds Buhari, Jonathan, Osinbajo, Others for Attending Dickson Mother’s Burial

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa



The Bayelsa State Government yesterday expressed its gratitude to all those who attended the funeral activities of late Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson, mother of the state Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The state government also lauded the many contributions made by individuals and organisations as well as the prayers offered by the clergy.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement on behalf of the government, described the turnout at the burial as massive and gratifying.

Iworiso-Markson in the statement noted that there couldn’t have been a better way to show the love and solidarity those who attended the funeral activities have for the Dickson’s family and the state in general.

He stated that the government viewed the tremendous outpouring of support as an immeasurable love and infinite friendship which would never be taken for granted, but will forever remain indelible.

The statement stressed that the state government holds in high esteem those who personally attended the burial and those who couldn’t but sent representatives.

It stated that it profoundly thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his condolence message which was read by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo.

The statement further appreciated pormer Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi; the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, among others for paying their last respect to the departed matriarch of the Dickson’s family.

Also mentioned in the statement was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who represented the National Assembly; the Governors of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade; Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, and Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are the Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; members of the party National Working Committee (NWC); former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa; the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Walid Jibrin, among others.

The late Dickson who died on August 8, 2018, at the age of 72 was buried at Enimieyi Compound, Esinekrizi Quarters, Toru Angiama Community of Patani Local Government Area of Delta State last Saturday.