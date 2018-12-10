Bank Directors Calls for Measures to Enhance Professionalism, Ethics

By Nume Ekeghe

Members of the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) are soliciting the corporation of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in the area of professionalism and ethics in the industry.

BDAN is planning to hold its conference by the second quarter of 2019, where new directors would be inducted.

Leading her new team during a visit to the governing council of the CIBN in Lagos, Osaretin Demuren, president of BDAN, explained that the aim of the induction would be to enlighten new directors on their roles and responsibilities as directors, thereby complementing the efforts of the executive directors and also the CIBN.

Demuren, disclosed that the association was working to establish an alumni group for bank directors.

The theme for the conference is, ‘Cyber security and performance of banks -the role of the board.’

Speaking further, Demuren said: “The experience I have, I can always advocate for integrity, honesty, which is why we are here. Whatever CIBN is doing, we are only complementing it.

“What am I bringing on, just to guide the association to know their roles and responsibilities and work by rules of the banking industry and it is all about ethics and professionalism in the banking system.”

In his response, the President/Chairman of council, CIBN, Mr. Uche Olowu, said the institute would give BDAN all the necessary support.

Olowu commended BDAN for its successful AGM and also on the theme of the conference.

While noting the efforts of the institute in the cyber security space, the CIBN president stressed that banking sector remains vital for the growth of the Nigerian economy.

He emphasised the need for promoting ethics and professionalism in the sector, while assuring BDAN of the Institutes support in awareness creation and capacity building of the directors.

“CIBN would give you all the necessary support. Banking is a very important sector and we should find a way of collaborating more to ensure that the non-executives directors are properly trained.

“We would be entering an alliance with you to making sure our directors are properly trained in fintech because the structures in the industry especially because banking is changing.”

Olowu further added: “We are going to work with you to make sure our financial systems are stable.