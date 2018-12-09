Oil Marketers to shut Down Operations Midnight

By Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) on Sunday directed its members to shut down all loading operations by midnight.

The directive was conveyed in a statement by DAPPMA’s Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole.

The statement said oil marketers had disengaged employees due to their inability to pay salaries.

“The Association took a bold step to stop the financial hemorrhaging of its members by the painful disengagement of its loyal workers after over 3 years of engaging with the Federal Government in the efforts to secure the payment of all subsidy induced debt owed marketers,” the statement read.

“To avoid owing staff without any hope of pay, it is hereby agreed that since all our staff have been disengaged, ALL DAPPMAN Member depot are not in a position to operate hence WILL SHUT DOWN ALL LOADINGS AT MIDNIGHT, Sunday, December 9.”