Edo EXCO approves more roads for reconstruction, as work extends to New Benin, Ekehuan, Siluko

…Construction ongoing in Edo Central, Edo North

As work intensifies on fixing failed portions of roads across the state, the Edo State government has assured residents that the over 140 roads earmarked for reconstruction will get due attention before the start of the rainy session.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state’s Executive Council approved the interventions at its last meeting.

Osagie explained that the reconstruction work is classified into 9-axis, noting that the scope of work carried out includes “site clearance/earthworks, scarification of failed sections, filling with hardcore (designated sections), and filling of sub-base with lateritic materials. Other aspects include laying of stone base as base course, provision of rigid concrete pavement and asphaltic wearing course.”

He said at the New Benin axis, the intervention work includes spot improvement/sectional overlay on 2.7052km of road, including Isonorho Street, Off Costain Road; Owoseni Street; Costain Street between Upper Lawani and Victory Junction, among others.”

In Ekehuan/Siluko/Ugbowo axis, he said the rehabilitation work is on 2.085km roads, including, Eheneden Street Off Ekehuan Road; Agho Street, Off Ekehuan Road; 2nd Agho Street, Off Ekehuan Road; Erhunmwunse Street, Off Ekehuan Road, Aibalegbe Street, and complete overlay on Jemide Drive, Off Goodwill, Off Ekehaun Road.”

Osagie added that work in Edo Central is on 8.8452km of roads, which include Esan Central Secretariat-Ivue Road; Ubiaja Angle 90 – Ahia Roundabout; Uwalor Road, Uromi, Palace Road Ewohimi, among others.

According to him, “In Edo North axis, reconstruction work is ongoing on 20.066km road network, which includes complete overlay, sectional overlay and spot improvement/sectional overlay. The reconstruction work is on Iddo-Okpella Road, Jattu-Iyuku Road, Mission Road, Agenebode, Ozalla-Sabongida Road, Secretariat Road, Igarra, among others.”