Africa Must Unite against Corruption, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on every African, especially the younger generation to collaborate on every front towards ensuring that corruption becomes a thing of the past on the continent.

Named in January 2018 as the African Union Anti-corruption Champion, President Buhari made the call Sunday when he declared the 2018 Africa Youth Congress against Corruption (AYCAC2018) with theme: ‘Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation,’ open at the old banquet hall of the State House, Abuja.

Buhari noted that: “As Africa promotes regional integration and global prosperity, corruption remains a major stumbling block to the realisation of the seven (7) aspirations of the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” and for that reason he said: “We must therefore fight it from all angles and avenues without ceasing. And only a united front led by the African youth can change this present narrative to a great story of African transformation.”

Borrowing from the words of the late fiery lawyer and renowned Nigerian anti-corruption crusader, Gani Fawehinmi that: “You do not justify your crime by a defence that there are other criminals,” the Nigerian implored youths drawn various countries across Africa “to challenge corruption in your different countries as we are doing in Nigeria and do not compromise”.

Describing corruption as “once-hidden taboo and hydra-headed challenge that freezes our aspirations and dents the hopes of our youth for a newly emergent Africa,” the president made a clarion call to the African youth, saying: “To the young people of Africa, this fight against corruption is yours to lead and to win in order to reverse the negative trends of corruption and its implications for Africa.”

He explained that: “The youth of Africa must pool their energies to effectively ensure that our natural and mineral resources remain on the continent for value addition, job and wealth creation as well as to create affordable health-care and quality education for our people. Winning the fight against corruption is very much in your hands!

“Of particular interest to the youth, as reflected in the Nouakchott Declaration, is the emphasis on the imperative of investing in the demographic dividends through anti-corruption, education and sensitisation campaigns, targeting young people as a means of bringing about behavioural change.”

Buhari had stated earlier that African leaders, in seeking for structural transformation on strengthening collective anti-corruption fight, during the mid-year summit of the African Union Assembly, African Heads of State and Government adopted the Nouakchott Declaration on the Anti-Corruption Year that they must join hands to speed up the fight against corruption.

The president was optimistic that the Abuja congress will take adequate stock of policy and institutional mechanisms in the fight against corruption as well as the role of technology amongst others.

Noting that the Nouakchott declaration on the anti-corruption year also took cognisance of the fact that corruption is not only an African phenomenon but a global one, especially with illicit financial flows where he said: “Africa, regrettably is in fact a net creditor to the world,” Buhari expressed confidence that participants will give due support to the continental strategies to stem illicit financial flows out of Africa; expedite stolen assets recovery and return; strengthen the capacity of national anti-corruption institutions; explore the link between corruption and conflicts; strengthen oversight by citizens on budget performance.

According to him, “You should also strongly advocate the universal signing and ratification of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption by all member states of the African Union.

“At the end of your deliberations in this congress, I am confident that you will come up with an agenda for action on winning the fight against corruption that will serve as the rallying cry of the African Youth towards a corruptfion-free Africa.”

He said the people should strive for an agenda for action that will be result-oriented and serve as a roadmap for the African continent.

President Buhari was particularly appreciative of the contributions of some youths blazing the trail with innovative ideas in fighting corruption.