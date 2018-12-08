  JAC Motors, Rosabon Roll out Easy Vehicle Finance Scheme

Determined to ensure that more Nigerian drive brand new cars without stress at affordable price to various application. Elizade Autoland; official distributor for JAC Motors in Nigeria has entered into a partnership with Rosabon Financial service to enable more Nigerians have access to low interest finance for affordable vehicles.

The partnership allows customers to access finance to purchase the latest brands of JAC Motors at discounted price with a reduced interest rate.

Speaking at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lagos recently, Managing Director, Elizade Autoland, Demola Ade-Ojo, said the partnership was to enable more Nigerians afford brand new affordable vehicle.

“Our goal is to enable mobility for Nigerians far and wide, hence we are passionate about partnering a financial partner that will assist in bringing this to life. With our partnership, existing and new customers can now have access to low interest finance package to purchase highly durable and stylish JAC Motors range of vehicles.” He said.

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO, Rosabon Financial Services; Chukwuma Ochonogor explained that the partnership between the two revered indigenous organizations shows great commitment to economic growth and development.

“The partnership between both indigenous brands shows great commitment to economic growth and development by providing fast, easy and reliable funding to the transportation needs of individuals, as well as small and medium sized enterprises, to enable them run effectively as well as expand their businesses whilst creating a viable economy,” he said.

The Elizade Autoland, Rosabon partnership provides the opportunity for customers to walk into Elizade Autoland Showrooms and through its digital platforms or Rosabon financials branch across the country to get immediate finance solutions to purchase any model of JAC Motors brand ranging from – Sedan, SUVs, Pickups, buses and light duty trucks .

JAC is the only Chinese brand with full range of vehicles across all segments in Nigeria. Some of the models include the J4 sedan, S2, S3, S5, S7 (SUVs) as well as T6 pickup, Sunray bus X5 pickup, L40 Truck and the N-Series which can be adopted to various applications.