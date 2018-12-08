Hyundai Free Service Camp Gets Underway  

Free routine service check-up and maintenance for Hyundai vehicles is currently underway at the Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL) service outlets nationwide, the dealership has announced.

The planned vehicle repairs scheme which is themed ‘Before Service Free Check-up Camp’ begins Monday, 10 December 2018 through Sunday, 20 January 2019.

Announcing the incentive in Lagos, HMNL Service Manager Srinivas Jayaram said the free service module will offer a comprehensive 25-point check-up spots, which will include a thorough examination of the engine, brakes, suspension and air-conditional system among others.

He said the dealership understands the evolving needs and preferences of Hyundai customers, pledging “We won’t relent until we have made ownership of Hyundai vehicles a remarkable experience.”

The objective of the campaign according to him is to provide the best of products and services while also availing customers’ an unprecedented value-added experience.

An absolutely maintenance exercise, ‘Before Service Free Check-up Camp’ is an initiative of Hyundai Motors Nigeria, uniquely targeted at helping customers rediscover the value of their cars and appreciate the commitment of Stallion Hyundai Motors Nigeria dealership to the brand.

Also as part of the campaign, customers would be trained on basic ways to maintain their vehicles to avoid needless downtime and breakdowns.

The exercise will include routine vehicle inspection, tips on managing emergency situations as well as safe driving tips, Mr. Jayaram said.