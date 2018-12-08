Homeland Integrated Boss, Louis Ekere’s Kind Gestures

Billionaire businessman, Dr. Louis Ekere, Chief Executive Officer, Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Limited, is a great achiever by all standards. It was, therefore, not surprising that he was awarded a honorary Doctorate degree by the Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Atlanta Georgia, United States of America, recently. The award is conferred on individuals who are deemed worthy and are doing great work at home and abroad. Incidentally, the conferment of the award is coming on the heels of his recent graduation from the Harvard Business School.

In his resolve to ensure Nigerians across every spectrum enjoy quality healthcare services, Ekere, an alumnus of the IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain and the Lagos Business School, recently opened the multi-billion Naira WellMed Healthcare Ltd, an indigenous healthcare company in Lagos that offers one-stop diagnostic solution services with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Ekere is also involved in several philanthropic activities, the recent being the free medical testing on World Hepatitis Day in Ajah, Lagos, and environs, where residents were screened for chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

He has offered free high-end radiologic and pathology investigations, including MRI and CT scan, hitherto not affordable to indigent patients of public hospitals including Massey Street Children’s Hospital, General Hospital, Lagos and Epe General Hospital.

Dr. Ekere has employed and sponsored indigenes of host communities, where Homeland IOS Ltd operates amongst several other activities.