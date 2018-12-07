Pressure Group Lauds Buhari’s Reform in Key Sectors

Hamid Adedeji

A socio-cultural group under the aegis of BringBackBuhariMaritime (BBBMCG), which includes, Odua Maritime Group, Igbo Maritime Group and Arewa Maritime Group in the maritime sector of the Nigerian economy, has advocated the support and re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second-term bid in office.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, BBBMCG, Uchechukwu Aniezechukwu, and National Coordinator, BBBMCG, Alhaji Aliyu Lameen, respectively in Lagos, the association explained that President Buhari deserved a second term re-election bid considering the administration’s performances in critical sectors of the economy in the country, including, agriculture, security, infrastructural development in the transport sector, rail sector, fight against corruption, creation of jobs for graduates via N- Power, social intervention scheme- tradermoni.

It said these initiatives have impacted positively on Nigeria’s economic development in all ramifications.

“As members of the maritime industry in Nigeria and various sub-industries and socio-cultural groups under the industry which includes Odua Maritime Group, Igbo Maritime Group and Arewa Maritime Group, we are of the opinions that having critically considered the ongoing reform in the critical sectors of the economy in the country, including, security, infrastructural development in the transport sector and the rail sector in particular, the fight against corruption and the untainted personality of President Muhammadu Buhari, in particular, towards the Nigerian economic development, especially, in the agricultural sector, the creation of jobs for graduates through the N- Power programme, creation of social intervention scheme, like tradermoni, we, therefore, say these economic reform policies have had such an influence on all facets of the sectors of the economy and also at least, boosted 85 per cent of Nigerians of all ethnic groups, directly or indirectly,” the statement stated.

The statement added that the association is ready to abstain from smear campaign against the person of the president and All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general elections as part of its political agenda.

The association also explained that it would engage the youths and media to showcase the President’s achievements in the last three and half years.

“We shall engage the young Nigerians through our new media campaign by stating in clear terms the revolutional giant strides of the president in securing their future not only in his youth empowerment programs. Also in stopping Nigerians who are hell bent on milking the nation dry by corruptly enriching themselves through the social media tools,” the National Chairman said.