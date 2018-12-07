Nigerian Military Needs N9bn Annually for Shoes, Boots, Says Bureau

Buratai transfers promoted officers to North-east

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

The Director General of the Defence Research and Development Bureau, Abuja, Jumo Osahor, has said the Armed Forces of Nigeria need about N9 billion to provide military boots annually to meet soldiers’ kitting needs.

This is coming as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has transfered some of the newly promoted senior officers to the theatre of war to strengthen the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the North-east.

Osahor, an air vice marshal, stated this yesterday in a paper he delivered at the Third Annual National Conference organised by the Society of Leather Technologists and Chemists of Nigeria (SLTCN) at the Nigerian Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NILEST), Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the theme of the conference is: “The Contributions of Leather Science, Technology and Innovation to the Nigerian Economy and National Security.”

The commandant spoke on: ‘Indigenous Leather Production and Military Kitting: The Armed Forces of Nigeria Perspective.’

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will require about N9 billion to provide a pair of work shoes and boots for each soldier.

“The amount will double if we are to provide two pairs each per soldier every year.

“This huge sum of money if channelled to the indigenous leather industry will go a long way in revamping the sector and improving our national economy as well as security forces and provide jobs to our teeming youths. “However, the leather industry in Nigeria is yet to take advantage of the huge potential that exists in the military leather requirements of the AFN,”

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force all utilise leather materials as part of their military kitting.

“These range from service shoes to combat boots among others. With strength of over 200,000 personnel, the requirement for shoes and boots is quite enormous especially with the requirement of at least two pairs of shoes and boots each per person per year.

“This translates to about more than half a million pairs of leather wares that could be provided through indigenous leather production industry yearly.

“At an estimated cost of N30,000.00 for a pair of quality working shoes (Bates) and N15,000.00 for combat boots,” he explained.

Apparently determined to defeat the deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram in the North-east, Buratai has transfered some of the newly promoted senior officers to the theatre of war to strengthen the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Buratai stated this in Abuja, after he decorated the 29 newly promoted Major Generals and some of the Brigadier Generals with their new ranks.

According to him, “some of you that have been promoted and decorated today; we are only waiting for today and by tomorrow, I expect you to pick your bags and start heading towards the North-east.

“Some of you have no option than to move in straight there – North-east. The posting is already out. I have directed the Military Secretary to read it to the affected officers.’’

Buratai appealed to the wives of the affected officers to be deployed to the theatre of operation to keep the home front well.

He described the promotion as well deserved, saying that it was a journey they started many years and had culminated to the current enviable ranks of major generals and brigadier generals.

“The promotion is strictly on merit, there was no any influence from outside. We must ensure that we get the right people at the right time. You must be committed; your loyalty should remain unshakable,” he said.