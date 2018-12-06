Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has warned that former President Olusegun Olusegun and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, may attract the wrath of God for allegedly toying with His name.

He said Obasanjo has forgotten that he swore that God should punish him if he ever supported Atiku to become the president.

The former Edo State Governor also dismissed fears that the defections of aggrieved aspirants in Ogun and Imo might adversely affect the fortunes of the party in the 2019 general elections.

Instead, Oshiomhole said APC is stronger now in Ogun and Imo states despite grievances of their governors, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, respectively.

Oshiomhole spoke when he received a delegation of APC women leaders from Edo State in his private office in Abuja.

Oshiomhole said President Muhammadu Buhari and APC will win the 2019 presidential election with even higher margin because ethnic and religious sentiments that characterised the 2015 election lost by former president Goodluck Jonathan would not be at play this time around.

Oshiomhole said the situation now is that two leading candidates that are from the North are both Muslims.

“People are now going to look at character. Nobody has ever said Buhari is a thief. But who said the other person (Atiku) is a thief? it was his boss (Obasanjo).

“When you are working with me and I said you are a thief, God will punish me if I support you. And when you are confused because your supply line has been chopped off, you now turned around to support the same person.

“That God that you called with your name to punish you if you support the person is about to go to work. And He will go to work in February and He will punish him thoroughly and the person he is supporting, in favour of Nigeria, “Oshiomhole said.2019: Obasanjo, Atiku Provoking God’s Anger, Says Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole said the popularity of APC in Imo and Ogun has soared despite the alleged anti-party activities of their governors, adding that the party is targeting the larger voting populace in the two states rather than few powerful persons.

