Abuja 2018: Win a Gold, Get N1m, Okowa Promises Team Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has promised Team Delta N1million for every gold the team wins at the National Sports Festival scheduled to kick off on Thursday, December 6, 2018 in Abuja.

Okowa made the promise on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba while addressing the state contingent shortly before their departure for the Federal Capital City.

The governor also joined Team Delta in a prayer session before the team set out for festival tagged ‘Abuja 2018”.

Addressing the contingent Okowa said, ”You have worked very hard in the last three weeks, it is time to harvest the medals.

”You are Team Delta! Remember that there is no team that will be like Team Delta; and, I believe your coaches have been doing very well.

”For every gold, you will get one million naira. So, if you are not prepared for gold, work harder to get gold. For every Silver medallist N500, 000 while every Bronze medallist will receive N250, 000.

“We are the defending champion and the hands of God will bring back this trophy, because you are going to Abuja in the name of God and as you go forth, the Lord will not disappoint you. You must first believe in Him and I expect you, knowing that you are the defending champion, to return victorious. Be prayerful and confident.”

Earlier, Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Mr Tonobok Okowa, while presenting the state’s sports ambassadors to the governor, said, “The National Sports Festival which has not been hosted for a long time will take place in Abuja from December 6th, we invited you (the governor) to talk to us as we depart for the championship. The trophy you are seeing here is what we are going to contest for. We are the defending champion and, by the grace of God, we will bring it back.

”We are prepared; the team has been in camp for the past three weeks. We have world champions among us, and we are going to Abuja 2018 not only as champions but to come back as champions.”

Chaplain of Government House Chapel, Venerable Charles Osemenem, in a brief sermon urged the team to rely on God and give Him the glory always.