Jang: Why I Won’t Honour EFCC’s Fresh Invitation

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Jonah David Jang has said he will not honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), to report to its Kano office on December 5,, 2018, adding that he has written to the commission asking it to pick another date in January 2019.

Jang explained that the decision to turn down the invitation was to enable him appear in court in Jos where he is under trial having been charged to court by the same commission, and the matter is expected to commence definite hearing about the date of the invitation.

In a statement by his Media Consultant, Mr. Clinton Garuba, Jang added, “To be sure, it is baffling how the EFCC expects the serving Senator to be in two places at the same time since he does not possess any psychic abilities.”

Explaining further, Garuba said the senator’s fresh invitation “is not unconnected with the story in the news alleging that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has traced a mansion worth N500 million to him.”

He said, “The property located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road, Unguwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna State, does not belong to Senator Jang, and this is not the first time the commission would investigate its ownership. The property formerly belonging to Northern Nigerian Development Company, Kaduna, was allocated to the Senator while he was the executive Governor of Plateau State but eventually lost interest and did not continue with the acquisition.

“EFCC has this information and it knows the the actual owners of the said property . Unfortunately but deliberately EFCC continues to harass the Senator in its usual media trials aimed at tarnishing his glowing name and reputation.”