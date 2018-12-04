26 Teams Qualify for Zonal Stage

Zenith Bank/ Delta Principal’s Cup

A total of 26 schools have qualified for the zonal stage of the 3rdedition of the Delta State Principal’s Cup Football competition sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc.

The developmental football tournament which was in limbo for many years was revived couple of years ago courtesy of a partnership between the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration and Zenith Bank.

The current edition which started in October at the local government level has produced one winner in each of the 25 LGs except Ughelli North that had two winners from North 1 and North 2.

According to the organisers, this was done because of the size of the LG.

The LG winners are as follows: Udu – Orhuwhorun High School, Orhuwhorun, Warri SouthWest – Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School, Ogbe-Ijoh, Ukwani -Boys Sec. School. Obiaruku, Ethiope West- Oreki Sec. Sch. Oghareki, Ndokwa West- Community Sec. Sch. Ogbole- Ogume, Isoko North- St.Paul Sec. School. Ozoro, Isoko South- St. Michael’s College Oleh, Oshimili North- St. Thomas College Ubusa, Warri North – Iwere college Koko, Ethiope East – Jeta Sec. School. Abraka, Uvwie – Ekpan Sec. School. Ekpan.

Other are: Sapele – Obule Integrated Sch. Sapele, Burutu – Ogulagha Sec. Sch. Ogulagha, Okpe – Ugbokodo Sec. Sch. Ugbokodo-Okpe,Aniocha South- Comprehensive Sec. Sch. Ogwashi-Uku, Ika North East – Owa Model Sec. Sch Owa , Warri South- Dore Numa College Warri. Oshimili South- Niger Mixed Sec. Sch. Asaba, Bomadi -Seniebe College Bomadi, Patani- Uduophori Sec. Sch. Patani, Ughelli South- Otokutu Sec. Sch. Otokutu, Aniocha North- Boys model Sec. Sch. Onicha-Olona, Ika South – Mixed Sec. Sch. Abavo, Ndokwa East- Ashaka Mixed Sec. School Ashaka, Ughelli North 1 – Uwheru Grammar Sch. Uwheru, Ughelli North 2 – Orherhu Sec. Sch . Orherhu.

All the 26 qualifiers will compete in the zonal elimination series scheduled to take place between January 15 and 19, 2019.

The zonal stage will produce eight quarter finalists who are to compete for four semifinal tickets between January 21 and 25, 2019.

Head of the organizing team, Tony Pemu, said there would be draws for the zonal stage matches and venues very soon.

“We are happy with the huge progress we have made this year due to the strong backing of the sponsors, Zenith Bank and the Delta State Government,” Pemu said.