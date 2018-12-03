2019: 20 Political Parties to Form Coalition with Olawepo-Hashim

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust (PT) in the next general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, yesterday revealed that no fewer than 20 political parties are teaming up with his party to back his presidential aspiration.

The candidate stated this yesterday while addressing journalists when a former presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Party (ADP), Matbias Sado, announced his defection to the party.

Olawepo-Hashim, said his party would soon unveil the identities of the 20 party coalitions, adding that in the next few days the country would get to see the details.

Sado, at a press conference in Abuja, said he decided to support and collaborate with Olawepo-Hashim to rescue “Our bleeding nation from the incompetence of the All Progressive Congress-led administration under President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He called on President Buhari to step down on account of his inability to give better life to Nigerians.

According to Sado, “I have studied the mission statement of Mr. Olawepo-Hashim and his commitment to the task of rescuing Nigeria. His immense capacity to engender trust and the audacity of his promise to transform Nigeria into a $4-trillion dollars economy are fundamental.”

He said he would submit his document and political structures to Olawepo-Hashim in the joint task of working to realise a batter Nigeria.

He urged the PT presidential candidate to reach out to other like-minded patriots in order to build a formidable and credible third force that would defeat the APC and the PDP in the 2019 general election.

Olawepo-Hashim commended the magnanimity and sense of patriotism of Sado, assuring him of his commitment to bring everybody to the negotiating table to build a better Nigeria.

He said the destiny of Nigeria was to be a great country, adding that “this is the hour of realisation.”

According to him, “We are committed to uniting ourselves to be able to unite Nigeria and I can assure you that in the next few days, we are going to witness more of this collaboration around my candidature.”

Aspen Energy Holds Roundtable

Aspen Energy, an integrated energy consultancy company, will host the second Aspen Energy Roundtable in January 2019.

The event, which will hold in Lagos, is a platform for thought leadership in Nigeria’s energy sector.

According to a statement by the company, the event will attract leading operators in the energy sector in the country as well as top policy makers.

The theme of the proposed Roundtable is“Gas Business in Nigeria: Challenges and Opportunities”.

It will feature deliberations on the full spectrum in Nigeria ranging from the Nigerian gas master plan- the journey so far, to financing natural gas projects in Nigeria among other topics.

The Managing Director of Aspen Energy, Mr. Benjamin Ofodile, said in a statement that the Roundtable would articulate the organising logic for building a vibrant and sustainable energy sector in Nigeria.

He added that the intellectual content is usually very rich, stressing further that the output is distilled and communicated to various stakeholders, including government.

“We look forward to the second edition of the Aspen Energy Round table as it promises to be bigger and better”, he added.