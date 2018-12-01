TEDx Lights P’Harcourt With Inspiring Speeches, Hosts Alagoa, Okeibunor, Others

The sixth edition of TEDx Port Harcourt, an annual non-profit event devoted to worthy ideas on topical issues, held recently at Horlikins Event Center, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Titled “ReFrame”, this year’s well-attended event discussed the ability of perspective to alter reality, and its implications in technology, entertainment, design, and other spheres of life.

The rich line up of speakers who graced this year’s event included renowned educationist, Professor Ebiegberi Alagoa; “Workplace reformer”, Dr. Charles Okeibunor; as well as Communication and Media Expert and Heritage Bank boss, Ifie Sekibo, amongst others. They all spoke on issues germane to the Niger Delta region, while offering creative insights into how to view these issues.

Prof. Alagoa’s talk titled, “My Niger Delta Story”, recalled the rich cultural heritage of the Niger Delta people and encouraged youths to learn from those who, in spite of the challenges of the environment, have surmounted barriers to become useful citizens.

Sekibo, who spoke about “Entitlement”, stressed the need for a return to the leadership principles and teachings contained in the Niger Delta culture. In his view, many of the problems encountered by the region have already been tackled by culture’s emphasis on conscientiousness and community. He also stressed the necessity for collaborative efforts towards achieving objectives.

Speaking after the event, the primary TEDx licensee, Mr. Donald Okudu elaborated on what the brand stood for and hoped to achieve. According to him, TED, which stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design, is a gathering for ideas that are worth sharing, delivered by the best minds, to spur conversations that improve humanity.

He also discussed this year’s theme ‘Reframe’, pointing out that it was foolishness to continue doing the same thing and expecting a different result.

He also thanked all who contributed to, and supported the programme, especially the members and volunteers of the TEDx PHCity team and the event sponsors.