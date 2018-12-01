Rio Ferdinand Describes Drogba as His Toughest African Opponent

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand who is in Lagos on a three-day promotion programme courtesy Guinness Nigeria has described former Chelsea star, Didier Drogba as the toughest African opponent he encountered in the English Premier League.

The ex-Red Devils defender is on an invitation for Guinness’ Fans Made of More camoaugn aimed at discovering football talents.

Speaking at Guinness’ corporate headquarters in Ikeja yesterday, Ferdinand revealed Drogba was an exceptional African footballer.

The former Manchester United central defender also listed Cameroonian Samuel Etoo Fils as another great player from the continent.

He paid glowing tribute to former Nigerian stars like Sunday Oliseh, Rashidi Yekini, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

“Growing up in England there were always Nigerians around me. But (Austin) Okocha was something else. Followed his game from PSG till when he came over to the Premiership with Bolton Wanderers.

“We used to share videos of his games to watch so as to learn one thing or two from his bundle of skills. Same with (Nwankwo) Kanu.

These exceptional Nigerian players had huge influence on black players in the UK,” recalled Ferdinand while fielding questions from reporters

He said he was happy to be part of the Guinness project because Nigeria’s passion for the game was huge and infectious. “ Your passion is exceptional for football same as your culture and music that is all over the world now.”