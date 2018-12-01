Buhari Mourns Fasehun

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Yoruba nation over the passing of the founder of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Dr Frederick Fasehun.

The president, in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, also condoled with the family of the medical practitioner and the government and people of Ondo State.

President Buhari recalled the prominent role Fasehun played as a member of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which campaigned against military rule in the country.

The President prayed that Almighty God comforts all those who mourn the octogenarian and grant peace to his soul.