Victorious Army International Holds 10th Annual Convention

Ake Ayodeji

The Senior Pastors of the Victorious Army Ministries International, Apostle Joseph and his wife, Blessing Agboli, have said that the ongoing 10th annual convention tagged, ‘Fulfilling your Glorious Destiny’, was meant to liberate members and the generality of Nigerians from the afflictions of poverty, hardship, barrenness, sorrow and pains in all ramifications.

At the 10th edition of the annual Bethel Victory Convention which started on Tuesday, November 27 to December 2, 2018, Apostle Agboli said it is for the fulfilment of destiny of everyone.

He said: “It’s a gathering where every affliction is turned to glory. We have great men of God ministering at the programme to move people forward into their destiny. All these people are coming to bring with them the power of God to also bring the fulfilment of destiny.”

Speaking on the theme and expectations from the event, he said the theme revolves around God’s ability to back everyone to fulfil destiny.

He added that the event will be all round testimonies of greatness and divine intervention.

“We are expecting all round fulfilment after this convention. We want those that are barren to bear children, those that are poor to prosper, those that are single will get married, promotion and glorious testimonies.

“This convention will be a preparation of glorious Destiny as against 2019. We are also praying that come 2019, Nigeria should be on the right path,” he said.

Speaking further on Nigeria’s destiny, Apostle Blessing Agboli noted that its everyone’s duty to come together to fulfil it.

“By the time we come together, we will definitely move this country forward. There are people with glorious destinies. There are people who are at the top that has slacked the economy of this country.

“Nigerians are not lazy, rather they are intelligent. The problem Nigeria have is to allow our people function. 80 per cent of professors in Manchester and UK are Nigerians.

“It’s not about having glorious destiny or not. It has been given by God already but we need someone to ignite it, to wake us from slumber of remembering that we are glorious people,” she said.

Ministering at the convention are Apostle Joshua Talena, Apostle Tim Gbasha, Apostle Paul Odola, Apostle Ryan Lestrange, Tim Godfrey, Praise Machine; Tope Alabi, Laolu Gbenjo, Woli Agba and Kelvin Sapp.