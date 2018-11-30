The Candidate with Impeccable Experience to Take Lagos to the Next Level

By Gbolahan Ogundimu Odusanya

Babajide Sanwoolu has the vision, experience and ability to lead Lagos state into the next phase. He is an effective community builder in Lagos state. His successful banking and public sector career experience have fostered successful local business development while overseeing Ministry of Economic Planning and Ministry of Establishment at different times. As a governor, Babajide Sanwoolu will create a leading partnership with Lagos residents, organisations and neighbouring communities to create sustainable prosperity for the growing and changing Lagos. He is a trained surveyor and that galvanises his passionate advocacy for sustainable urban development and affordable housing in a cosmopolitan Lagos. As commissioners for Establishment, and Economic Planning, Sanwoolu worked tirelessly for transparency and accountability, and he is always at the forefront opposing projects that posed a great financial risk to tax-payers and the environment.

Sanwoolu understands the problems facing Lagos state and knows that the state can do better with a visionary leader. With bold leadership and a clear action plan, Babajide Sanwoolu is committed to changing the culture at Lagos state to ensure smarter management of its revenue. He equally understands the impact of information technology on sustainable economic growth. He has illuminating ideas on how to use technology and innovation to increase transparency at Lagos state and enhance public engagement across all facets of business in the state. His recently launched free Wi-Fi is a pointer in this direction. He believes in citizen-driven government and has started using the free Wi-Fi to build ongoing conversations that encourage cooperation and build consensus about difficult issues facing Lagos state.

Sanwoolu has transversed both private and public sectors. These sojourn have given him a great deal of ideas about a mutually beneficial partnership between the state and local governments. This has allowed him to assemble a large list of innovative ideas that can transform each local government into a city built for the future. He is passionate about infrastructural development, and he intends to galvanise this by renewing and resourcing Lagos’s 30-year Development Plan. He will stimulate business growth and social development by revitalizing affordable housing schemes, investing in arts and culture, and enhancing health services for Lagosians. He will strengthen neighbourhoods by accelerating local transportation and land use plans.

The APC governorship candidate in Lagos understands that being a governor is about balance and leadership. It is keeping your word and seizing opportunities. That is what he has done all his years in both the public and private sectors. While his plans for Lagos state is an ambitious agenda, it is achievable with a competent team at his disposal. But the first step lies with you, the electorates. Babajide Sanwoolu needs your votes to actualise this dream.

