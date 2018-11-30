Falcons/ Banyana Match Live on DStv, GOtv

Nigeria’s female national team, the Super Falcons, will be looking forward to their third consecutive continental title and 11th overall in the 2018 Total Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons have dominated the continental title over the last two decades, winning 10 of the dozen Cup of Nations titles contested to date, has meant that they are inevitably favorites going into a tournament with the rest of the continent having to play catch up.

What started as a joint mission for Ghana, Algeria, Cameroon, Zambia, South Africa, Mali and Equatorial Guinea, will now see the Banyana Banyana of South Africa contest for the title against the Super Falcons of Nigeria, who South Africa defeated at their opening game by a goal to nil.

Nigeria suffering a defeat against rival South Africa in their opening match has given Banyana Banyana a boost that the Super Falcons are not invincible but beatable in the competition they have dominated.

Banyana Banyana will hope they can do it all over again in Saturday’s decider to be broadcast live across two SuperSport channels – SS9 (channel 229) on DStv and SS Select 1 (channel 31) on GOtv, as well as on the go via live streaming on the DStv Now App at 4.45pm.