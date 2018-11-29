Telcoin Partners Jumia to Enhance Service Efficiency

Telcoin, a technology platform provider based in Tokyo Japan, offering telecoms focused blockchain solutions, has entered into a partnership with Jumia, one of the leading online e-commerce brands with presence in 15 African countries, including Nigeria.

The partnership, to commence in Nigeria, would seek to tap into the synergies of blockchain technology to increase the volume of goods and services purchased on the e-commerce platform.

Announcing the partnership deal, the Head of Africa for Telcoin, Ms. Lee-Ann Cassie, said: “What we will focus on and explore is increasing the sales traffic from Nigerians in the diaspora adding value to cross-border e-commerce transactions as well as value-enhancing e-commerce transactions within Nigeria.”

Chief Executive Officer, Jumia Nigeria, Mrs. Juliet Anammah, said: “We are excited, to say the least, about our partnership with Telcoin, because we believe this will have a huge impact on our commitment to improving the lives of Africans through the internet, helping them to save time and money.

“With this partnership, we can now serve Nigerians in the diaspora who are looking to convert their digital currency to shopping vouchers on our platform. We rely on and trust Telcoin to facilitate the currency conversion since digital currency is, in the interim, not a payment method on Jumia.”