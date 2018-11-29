Hygeia HMO, Audrey Pack Collaborate on Maternal Health

Martins Ifijeh

One of Nigeria’s health insurance providers, Hygeia HMO, and Audrey Pack Company Limited, have entered a partnership to focus on the reduction of maternal and child mortality in Nigeria.

The memorandum of understanding between the parties was signed in Lagos recently.

When 800 women die in every 100,000 live births, it is clear that Nigeria has an unacceptably high maternal mortality rate. This problem and associated ones for pregnant women and new mothers need new approaches and collaborative solutions to address them.

Announcing this partnership recently, Hygeia HMO’s Executive Head for Business Development & Strategy, Obinna Ukachukwu, said that its special plan which takes care of maternal needs was essential as a private-sector led initiative to improve the quality of healthcare that women get throughout their maternity experience.

“Hygeia HMO has a long term goal to ensure that the vast majority of Nigerians get covered by health insurance and this is an effective way to pool the power of aggregated risks and use it to improve Nigeria’s efforts towards the crucial SDG 3.1 goal to reduce maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030. HyMat + The Audrey Pack gets us closer to bridging that gap.

“Starting at only N65, 000, this dedicated Hygeia HMO’s healthcare plan provides cover for antenatal care throughout the woman’s pregnancy as well as the costs of the actual delivery.

“Included in this package, as a result of the partnership with The Audrey Pack, will be a mum-to-be pack for the expectant mother and a newborn pack after delivery that contains essentials for each stage of the life giving journey,” he said.

The Audrey Pack also brings with it access to a community of women who volunteer their expertise and experience to help expectant mothers.

The plan with Hygeia HMO also includes a free subscription to the MTNAudreyCare service, where enrolees receive SMS updates on nutrition, fitness and other developmental content.

The CEO, Audrey Pack Company, Lilian Odim, said; “In line with the SDG 3 goal, I believe that the health and wellbeing of mothers is an indication of the health and state of a nation.

“The decline in maternal and child mortality lies in the collaborative efforts between different industries, including the public sector. This is why I am certain that the Hygeia HMO Audrey Pack partnership will take us closer to this goal.”