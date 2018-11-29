Access Bank, Others Seek End to Violence against Women

One of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, Access Bank Plc has further shown its support for women through the collaboration of Access Women Network with Genesis House to organise the fourth edition of the annual ‘Orange Lecture.’

The event comes up in Lagos Friday.

The collaboration, according to a statement, is to support vulnerable women who have been sexually exploited with a focus to mentor them, as well as equip them with life and vocational skills to become self-reliant and productive citizens.

“The event is focused on tackling violence against women which has been a problem to people from various regions, countries, societies and cultures, and affecting women irrespective of income, class, race or ethnicity,” it added.

This year’s lecture themed: “Hear me too,” has been chosen to lend a voice to the cry for help from the female gender, who have been involved in one form of violence or the other.

Speaking on the collaboration with Genesis House, the Head, Women Banking at Access Bank, Ada Udechukwu said: “Access Bank, in addition to supporting female- owned businesses, is also very interested in the total well-being of women.

“Violence against women and girls is a phenomenon without national borders, and a violation of human rights that has far-reaching negative consequences on its victims.

“From statistics and cases reported, the female gender is always exposed to all sorts of gender based violence irrespective of education, social status, location and sadly too, age.”