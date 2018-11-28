Ondo PDP Sets up Campaign Committee for Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency Candidate

The campaign of former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Honourable Kayode Akinmade, for the House of Representatives in next year’s general election received a boost on Wednesday as the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency inaugurated a 21-man campaign committee to actualise his aspiration.

While inaugurating the committee, former Accountant-General of Ondo State and leader of PDP in Ifedore, Honourable Lawrence Ibukun, charged it to come up with a comprehensive blueprint that would ensure total victory for the party in the 2019 election.

According to him, members of the committee were carefully selected based on their pedigree, integrity and ability to deliver at all times.

He added that with the committee, the party would definitely coast home to victory in the election.

In his remarks at the event, a former Chief of Staff to the governor of Ondo State and leader of PDP in Idanre local government, Dr. Kola Ademujimi, commended the leadership of the federal constituency for selecting people of proven integrity and unfettered loyalty to PDP as members of the campaign committee.

The committee, headed by a former supervisory councilor for works in Ifedore local government, Honourable Oreoluwa Olowomeye, promised to ensure that the party’s candidate wins the forthcoming election.

He assured the leadership of the party in Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of the total commitment of his team to the party’s success, adding that his committee would work without considering any pecuniary benefits but rather the interest of the party and the constituency.

In his own remarks at the event, Akinmade thanked the leadership of the PDP for bringing out a crop of thoroughbred politicians as members of his campaign team.

He promised to work with the committee to ensure the victory of the party in the coming election.

Also at the event were the chairman of PDP in Idanre, Chief Bola Ogunmolu, his Ifedore counterpart, Chief Olu Ajayi and other party chieftains.