Ortom to Drag Akume Before Tiv Supreme Council over Herdsman Clashes

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has threatened to report Senator George Akume before the Supreme Assembly of the Tiv Area Traditional Council over accusations that the state government is behind the incessant killings in the state.

He stated this yesterday at Tyulen in Guma Local Government Area of the state during the funeral of Mrs. Roseline Adzuu, mother of the member representing Guma in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Terseer Adzuu and the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Frank Adzuu.

Ortom noted that since the senator had chosen to tell President Muhammadu Buhari that militia herdsmen were not behind the massacre of Benue people, it implies that he has adequate knowledge of the killings and should explain to the traditional council in detail.

He described as shocking and unfortunate, Akume’s utterances which were clearly in favour of enemies of the state.

Ortom wondered why a man who is expected to provide leadership to the younger generation had chosen to take sides with those who have vowed to deprive his people of their ancestral lands.

He reaffirmed the commit-ment of his administration to the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law which has been described as the best solution to the frequent crisis arising from animal husbandry.

The governor while consoling the deceased family, stated that their mother, Roseline Adzuu, led a fulfilled life and died in Christ.

Former state Governor, Gabriel Suswam, also consoled the deceased family and prayed God to grant their mother eternal rest.