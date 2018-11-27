CPC Concludes Investigation on Recalled Ford Cars

Emma Okonji

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has concluded its investigation into the worldwide safety recall of certain Ford Fusion, Lincoln and Focus vehicles manufactured by the Ford Motor Company.

CPC said it is satisfied with the outcome of its investigation as it affected the Nigerian market, and decided to close all cases about the investigation.

Director-General of CPC, Babatunde Irukera, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said: “Responses and information from the dealers and our inquiries satisfactorily demonstrate that it is appropriate to end this investigation from a consumer protection standpoint.

“The council is therefore closing this case and treating it as concluded. Any further complaints, statements or inquiries relating to this recall should be sent to contact@cpc.gov.ng. The subject of the email should read Ford Recall.”

He said the council would continue to provide relevant updates, advisories, or warnings, if they become necessary in the future.

CPC had on March 19, 2018, issued a release regarding a worldwide safety recall of certain Ford Fusion, Lincoln and Focus vehicles manufactured by the Ford Motor Company. As part of that regulatory action, the council invited the public to provide information about ownership or operation of vehicles affected by the recall. The council also mandated all recognised or authorised Ford dealers in Nigeria to provide extensive information about the recall and the framework for the implementation of corrective measures.

According to Irukera, the dealers had since complied with the request for information and the related summons from the council. The council also randomly sampled affected consumers to verify that the recall had been effective. “The surveillance demonstrated that consumers affected had been contacted and had the necessary parts changed at no additional cost to them,” Irukera added.