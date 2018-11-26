GTBank Unveils New Shopping, Lifestyle App

By Raheem Akingbolu

One of the leading financial institutions, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has announced the launch of Habari, a platform for music, shopping and lifestyle content. Unveiled in Lagos at the weekend, the platform offers users direct access to the largest catalogue of local and foreign music online, a seamless shopping experience and an exciting way to connect with friends, amongst other features.

Built around the everyday lives of customers, Habari is believed to be the first mobile platform in Nigeria created by a financial institution that focuses on enabling people’s needs and lifestyles rather than providing a limited bouquet of regular banking products.

The mobile application is open and free for all to download, does not require mobile banking details and offers a wide range of services, all of which are accessible to anyone regardless of where they choose to bank. The new application was also said to be simple to use and is designed with a clean user interface as well as a seamless navigation experience that ensures everything, from the music to listen to, to the bills to pay, are just two clicks away.

Speaking during its Launch, the chief executive officer, GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said some of the exciting services available on the platform are its catalogue of local and foreign music, the largest ever in Nigeria, carefully curated videos that range from short engaging self-help kits to captivating full-length movies, and books that cut across all literary genres.

“It also offers an end-to-end shopping experience that allows users buy goods and services directly from over 10,000 small businesses,” he added.

Agbaje added: “By reimagining the role of banking and driving innovation in how we serve customers, we have built a platform that is less about us as bank and more about our customers and everything they need to enable their lifestyle.”

He further stated that “Habari is not a mobile banking application; it is the start of our journey towards building a platform that connects our customers to everything that they need, and which continues to evolve with their lifestyle.

“We are excited about this journey and we are confident that our customers will see in Habari a simple, smart and exciting digital experience that adds value to their lives, every day.”