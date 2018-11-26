Group Plots to Capture Votes for Buhari in Delta

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State chapter of the Buhari Support Organisations (BSOs), Delta State chapter, has expressed determination to garner for President Muhammadu Buhari at least 50 per cents of votes from Delta State in 2019.

Speaking at the weekend during an enlarged meeting of the state, local government and ward executive committees of the Buhari Support Organisations, the Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, noted that it was part of the decisions at the pre-election meeting with the aim of capturing Delta State for Buhari, come 2019.

Onochie said, ‘’The meeting is to bring the state excos of the Buhari’s Support organisation, and not just the state excos but the local government excos and then the ward excos. It is a pre-election meeting, the aim is for us to rub minds to see how to capture our state and get the required number of votes for Presiden Buhari’s reelection bid”.

She further disclosed that the plan was for grassroots mobilisation, mapping out ways of running their door-to-door campaign.

According to her, “It is not just going to be business as usual but this time everyone is setting forward some kind of commitment so that we can all kick off the election at a given date yet to be decided”, adding that once a date has been decided each door in the state would be practically knocked at.

The presidential social media aide further said that they would have ample opportunity to tell Nigerians what Buhari has done in the Niger Delta region.

‘’You will see the East West Road; work is going on and I think it is almost completed now, there is water supply now in Otuoke and some other communities but in Delta State here in particular, you would have noticed that life is now coming back to the Aladja steel mill and a few months ago, I was delightfully surprised some of our young people were screaming online that a train has come all the way from Itakpen to Warri. Within the next few months, the train will be running from Warri through Agbor and all the other major towns all the way to Abuja”.

Onochie noted that unpaid pension and gratuity of workers for many years have been cleared, stating that police and military officers who fought alongside the Biafran soldiers who were pardoned some years back have also been settled.

“Today they have their pensions in their pockets and our children are receiving meal every day in school with the trader and market money scheme, a soft loan without collateral to obtain, meant for the poor people in the society.

Also speaking, the state Coordinator of the organisation, Air Vice Marshal Terry Omatsola Okorodudu (rtd), said the country needs President Buhari, for proper direction on how the country should be run and governed.

Okorodudu said they are set out to bring meaningful change to the state.

“Real change to our state and we have always indicated our intent to make Delta State the most progressive state in our country, moving from where we are right now being perhaps the most decadent state. We want to be the most progressive so that we can help lead Nigeria to greater glory”.

Asked on the targeted votes for 2019 as against the about 40, 000 votes, Okorodudu said, ‘’Let me just go back to that 40,000 or 42, 000. That was a ridiculous number, it was more than that. They just simply stole a lot of votes that was organised from the government house in Asaba here.

‘’These are the kind of things we will not tolerate anymore, we will not allow the government of the state, INEC, whoever they are to sell the votes, steal the votes belonging to the president or belonging to APC or any. All those kind of things we want to stop”, pointing out that the group want to ensure that President Buhari comes first in terms of merit in the state.’’

“In other words, one have at least 51 per cent of the votes minimum and wins fair and square”, he said.