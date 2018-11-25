Nine Persons Test Positive to Yellow Fever in Edo

Martins Ifijeh

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) saturday disclosed that nine persons had tested positive to yellow fever in four local government areas (LGAs) in Edo State following its recent outbreak.

The centre, also, disclosed that samples from the nine cases have been sent to the World Health Organisation Regional Reference Laboratory for reconfirmation.

The NCDC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu disclosed this in a statement yesterday, noting that it was making efforts to address the outbreak and prevent more cases in the state.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Symptoms of yellow fever include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

In the statement he issued yesterday, Ihekweazu said the state public health team has commenced investigation following the report of an outbreak of fever of unknown origin in Edo State.

He said the Edo State Epidemiology Team “is working with NCDC, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and WHO to carry out a detailed investigation and response to the already confirmed cases.”

He said the NCDC “has deployed a rapid response team to support the state with contact tracing, risk communications and management of cases, adding that there were ongoing plans to begin a vaccination campaign in the state in response to the cluster of cases.

“Yellow fever virus is spread through bites by infected mosquitoes. It is a completely vaccine preventable disease and a single shot provides immunity for a lifetime. The vaccine is freely available in all primary healthcare centres in Nigeria.

“In addition to the vaccine, the public are advised to keep their environments clean and free of stagnant water to discourage the breeding of mosquitoes and use insecticide treated mosquito nets, screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquito bites,” he added.

Since September 2017, Nigeria has recorded suspected cases of yellow fever in all states in the country, with140 cases already confirmed in Nigeria.

The CEO said a multi-agency yellow fever Emergency Operations Centre has been established at NCDC to coordinate the response.

“The symptoms of yellow fever include yellowness of the eyes, sudden fever, headache and body pain. If you have these symptoms or notice someone in your community displaying them, please contact your nearest health centre.

“This week, our sister agency, NPHCDA flagged off a large yellow fever vaccination campaign, targeting 26 million children and adults (aged 9 months to 44 years) in six states: Niger, Plateau, Borno, Sokoto, Kebbi and the FCT.

“One dose of the yellow fever vaccine provides for life-long protection against the disease. We urge all Nigerians to get vaccinated and encourage their families, and neighbours to do the same,” he said.