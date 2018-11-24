WAP Concludes Recording of Knockout  Comedy Movie 

As 2018 draws to a close, Wale Adenuga Productions is already giving millions of families something exciting to look forward to next year, as it just concluded the shooting of its comedy movie masterpiece appropriately-titled ‘Knockout’; which would hit cinemas across Nigeria with “extreme laughter explosion” in early 2019.

The Producer of Knockout, Wale Adenuga Jnr., revealed that the big-budget movie’s impressive cast is made up of different generations of comedy superstars, including Sola Sobowale (Toyin Tomato), Charles Okocha, Toyin Abraham, Chinwetalu Agu, Odunlade Adekola, Patience Ozokwor, Broda Shaggi, Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Papa Ajasco, Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, Ajasco, Francis Odega, Afeez Oyetoro (Saka), Nnenna, Desmond Elliot, Funky Mallam, Kenny Blaq, Ngozi Nwosu, Gentle Jack, Remi Surutu, Victor Osuagwu, Woli Arole, Yaw, Tayo Amokade (Ijebu), Klint Da Drunk, Segun Arinze, Amaechi Muonagor, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Josh2Funny & Bello Kreb, Jide Kosoko, Princess, Tony Akposheri, MC Lively, Omo Ibadan, Kelechi Udegbe, Wale Adebayo, Greg Ojefua, Iya Niwe, Akpan & Oduma, Fyne Geh, Chief Olododo, and others; as well as some electrifying cameos by 9ice, Derenle Edun and Jaywon.

The talented cast and world-class crew, with their sophisticated equipment, spent six productive months on several beautiful locations across the country, and even now, the movie is going through a meticulous post-production process; but the producers assured audiences that they won’t have to wait much longer because Knockout will hit cinemas nationwide in early 2019.

According to the Executive Producer of Knockout, Mr. Wale Adenuga MFR, “Knockout is extremely funny.

You will laugh and laugh until you forget your name.”