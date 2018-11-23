The Hilltop International Christian Center to Hold Annual Convention

It’s been 25 years of great spiritual experience and advancement at HillTop International Christian Centre (HICC) since its establishment in 1993. Thus, to mark its silver jubilee celebration, the hosts, Rev. Chris and Dr. Stephanie Oarhe and the entire HillTop family presents a week-long programme tagged: Exceed Enlargement and Advancement starting from Tuesday November 20 to Sunday, 25, 2018 at the HillTop Drive off Waterlines/Elekahia link road, Port Harcourt.

The programme would begin at 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday, while the celebration would be rounded up during a Sunday service at 9am.

The HICC through the ministries of Chris and Stephanie Oarhe has amongst others started a strong divine mandate to minister through electronic and print media.

The Media Ministries Department launched the New Experience telecast in1999 and the Heart2Heart telecast in 2001. These media tools amongst which Heart2Heart stands out have been touching millions of people weekly and is expanding.

HICC is a faith-spitting megachurch with over 9,000 members, located in the garden City of Port Harcourt, in Rivers State of Nigeria. Rev. Chris Oarhe as he is popularly called was born into a celebrated family of educationists in one of the biggest local Government Areas in the then Bendel State, in Nigeria.

Currently, he issues one of the most sought after Christian devotionals in the Niger Delta region known as Today in His Presence. He also spearheads regional transformation and development packaged in a unique personal development institute tagged Hilltop Leadership Institute.

The Exceed Enlargement and Advancement event, which promises to be mind blowing would be graced by renowned spiritual ministers around the country including Bishop Abraham Chigbundu, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor, Bishop Samuel Osei-tutu and Dala Alphonso.

Also ministering are powerful gospel singers ranging from Samsung, Chioma Jesus, Empraiz and a host of many others.