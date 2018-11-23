Gov Akeredolu Lauds Motorsports, Work and Play

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commended the Mostorsports community for staging the second edition of OndoRally in Akure and says the government was impressed at the amount of resources and passion the event brought to the state.

“It is pleasing to the see what young and independent minded indigenes of the state are doing; to support the tourism and sports initiative of the state with this event. We are proud of it and look forward to it getting bigger and also becoming a platform for deeper engagement with the youths” he said

The event run by Work and Play debuted last year alongside a golf event with an off road event at Ilara-Mokin, outskirt of the state capital. The 2018 edition which held on Friday November 16 and Saturday 18 was an expanded version of the inaugural edition.

Olumide Omolade, the coordinator of the event, said that the plan was to strategically position the event as a tool spike internal tourism and local economy in Akure annually.

According to him, “We intend to keep raising the bar annually in terms of value delivery and we hope to keep getting more Motosport enthusiasts flock down to Akure for the event and eventually establish the state as a major hub for Motorsport in the country.

“The potential is very huge for all parties and we hope to be able to help the state harness them; especially as the character of the sports fits perfectly to the potential our youth possess; speed, energy and fun. That is why they could relate with it”

He added that one of the future projections was to have the event fully run with hundred percent local content and to raise a number of local racers participating in the event. Governor Akeredolu was also involved in an exhibition race with Chief Michael Adeojo; one of the Nigeria’s biggest car dealers.

In the super car category Argo Raak emerged a new champion dethroning Antonio Sandouk who is racing with one of the signature cars of the event named ‘Tiger’; he placed third behind Clement Falayi. In the 1.8 engine category that debuted this year Robson Omasheye cross the finish line ahead of Fatimeh Taiwoand Peter Makris.

In the off road race that flagged off the two-day event, MuyiwaAkintola retained his crown as the winner, returning a smashing 12.01minutes on a 13.5km, while Peter Makris picked the runner up spot arriving in a time of 13.15 minutes.