Smile Incentivises Customers

Emma Okonji

Smile Nigeria has taken steps to further delight its teeming customers by introducing the All-in-One SIM offer to its customers.

With this, customers can connect and enjoy free Smile to Smile voice and video calls and best rates to call any local operator and affordable data plan on reliable network.

The All-in-One SIM offer comes in an attractive N3, 000 package which gives unlimited on-net calls, 250 minutes to call any local network, 250 SMS, 1.5GB data and zero roaming charges while abroad. Customers can make calls from abroad at local rates.

A statement by the Head, Brands and Communications at Smile Communications Nigeria, Lotanna Anajemba, disclosed that the offer would be available to existing customers and new customer prospects through all Smile distribution channels including retail shops, kiosks, Field Sales Representatives (FSRs), Independent dealer outlets and online.

On activation, the customers would receive their respective activation data GB, Voice minutes and SMS.

Smile became the first to launch VoLTE on its network and has continued with its innovation, having introduced Smile Voice, which is a free mobile app that enables customers with any Android or Apple handset, including those which are not VoLTE-enabled, to make super clear voice calls over Smile’s 4G LTE networks. Smile was also the first to introduce an Unlimited offering, which enables SuperFast and SuperReliable data and SuperClear voice, all from one data plan.