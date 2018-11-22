Obasanjo, Osinbajo Deny Meeting in Ota

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) have denied that the two leaders and the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, met in Obasanjo’s Ota farm in Ogun State, as purported in a photo.

The former president has already demanded retraction and apology from AIT for showing the picture on its social media segment, Kaaki Social, Thursday morning.

The Media Assistant to former president Obasanjo, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi confirmed the position taken by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice President, Laolu Akande, who had said his principal and Amaechi never met with Obasanjo in Ota.

According to Akinyemi, “They met at the airport on Tuesday. There was no such meeting in Ota.

The presidency also denied the report gaining ground on social media where Osibanjo, Amaechi and Obasanjo stood somewhere in a place, smiling and shaking hands and the insinuation was that it was a politically motivated meeting.

Just as Akinyemi, Akande has denied that his boss and Amaechi met Obasanjo in Ota.

Akande tweeted on his verified handle, that the trio met at the airport Wednesday and exchanged pleasantries with nothing else transpiring afterwards.